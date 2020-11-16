Watch: Activision Blizzard Esports CRO on how brands can be part of the future of gaming
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi, senior editor, is joined by Brandon Snow, senior VP, chief revenue officer, Activision Blizzard Esports, to discuss the future of the gaming space. The company recently concluded its inaugural season for Call of Duty League and is now looking ahead to Season 2 in 2021. Snow will provide a look at how brands can be part of the space and provide insights for those marketers just starting to dip their toes into esports.