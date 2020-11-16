Video

Watch: Activision Blizzard Esports CRO on how brands can be part of the future of gaming

Brandon Snow discusses trends in esports amid the pandemic and opportunities for brands in 2021
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on November 16, 2020.
Watch: Nascar marketing VP on its celebrity ad approach and diversity efforts

Watch the livestream replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if video isn't playing during broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi, senior editor, is joined by Brandon Snow, senior VP, chief revenue officer, Activision Blizzard Esports, to discuss the future of the gaming space. The company recently concluded its inaugural season for Call of Duty League and is now looking ahead to Season 2 in 2021. Snow will provide a look at how brands can be part of the space and provide insights for those marketers just starting to dip their toes into esports. 

 

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

