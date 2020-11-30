Watch: Behind Hendrick’s Gin’s quirky ads with William Grant & Sons senior VP of marketing
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, E.J. Schultz is joined by Harvey Purchese, senior VP of marketing at liquor marketer William Grant & Sons, whose brands include Hendrick's Gin, Balvenie and Glenfiddich Malt whiskies, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whisky, Milagro Tequila and Reyka Vodka.
We get behind Hendrick's quirky ad approach, which has included stunts like the "Hendrick’s High Wheel,” a decidedly old-fashioned exercise bike. It's part of the brand’s Luddite marketing shtick, which has included the Horatio, a “somewhat smart” speaker and the Hendrick’s Streaming Service, which consists of videos of actual streams—yes, running water. Purchese will also discuss how the marketer is keeping its other brands front-and-center as the all-important holiday liquor retailing season kicks into gear.