Watch: Gary Vaynerchuk warms up for his big NFT 'drop'

VaynerMedia CEO discusses the crypto market, rise of audio, the NFL draft and Hungry Hungry Hippos
By Garett Sloane. Published on May 03, 2021.
Watch: Twitter's Jennifer Prince discusses audio, brands and NewFronts

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia, will join Ad Age's Garett Sloane to talk about ... well, everything. As most people know, Vaynerchuk is never at a loss for an opinion.

So, what’s on the mind of the proselytizer of the ad hustle? Vaynerchuk has been dabbling in the world of NFTs, the crypto obsession that has infiltrated the marketing domain. Vaynerchuk has a big “drop” coming on Wednesday, May 5 (or 5/5), in fact. It’s one he has been coy about, but it is NFT-related, and something he describes as the “culmination of my life’s work.”

Gary Vaynerchuk

Vaynerchuk can also discuss the trends in audio that seem to be made for his style of communicating. The rise of Clubhouse, the audio-streaming app, has given people and brands a new place to share their wisdom.

Vaynerchuk has said that Clubhouse has been successful, so far, because it “replicates real life.” There’s also a future for audio in the voice-assisted speakers and devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home, which still need a killer app to hook consumers.

There is much more to discuss with Vaynerchuk, too. The NFL draft was last week, and his New York Jets picked quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2. Vaynerchuk will also be able to explain how he uses Twitter to maximum effect. And why he claims he is the best at Hungry Hungry Hippos.

