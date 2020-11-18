Watch live at 1 p.m. EST: Calm brand leader on the app's Election Night win
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi, senior editor, is joined by Katie Shill, senior director of brand marketing at Calm. The meditation app won election night with its sponsorship of CNN’s “Key Race” alerts, encouraging viewers to take a break and find a moment of calm. This struck a chord with viewers who were anxiously awaiting the results of the contentious presidential race. Shill will discuss how the sponsorship came together, results of the buy and how the meditation company plans to sustain the momentum moving into 2021.