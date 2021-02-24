Video

Watch live at 1 p.m. EST: Pinterest's CMO teaches brands about trends like 'rainbrows' and 'getaway cars'

Advertisers have a lot to learn about what's ahead in 2021 and Pinterest says it knows what's coming
By Garett Sloane. Published on February 24, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: WW exec discusses how events and memberships evolved due to COVID-19

Watch the livestream above—and follow the conversation on FacebookPeriscopeLinkedInTwitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Garett Sloane is joined by Pinterest chief marketing officer Andréa Mallard, who will look into the crystal ball that is Pinterest to interpret the trends for 2021 that only her platform can uncover.

Pinterest has become one of the vital internet platforms, with eyes on 459 million monthly users who come to the site to work on their most personal projects. Pinterest gets a read on trends as they emerge. In 2021, Pinterest predicts “getaway cars” are one way people are escaping online, planning to flee their COVID-quarantine fatigue. Pinterest has also picked up on fashion trends like “rainbrows,” while the latest foodie obsession is “epic charcuterie.”

Credit:
Pinterest

With these predictions and more, Pinterest has become a go-to source for brands looking for their own inspiration to reach consumers on the platform. Advertising revenue was up nearly 70% year over year in 2020.

Mallard will fill everyone in how she helped ignite that kind of growth, how brands are using the service, and what’s next at Pinterest. The company also made it a priority to cater to small and medium-size businesses, especially ones that are run by Black entrepreneurs and People of Color.

Pinterest is starting to have the kind of success the company always envisioned. Mallard will offer her perspective on how the internet is evolving in ways that will impact every brand and marketer.

More Ad Age video
Watch: WW exec discusses how events and memberships evolved due to COVID-19
Jessica Wohl
Watch: Super Bowl commercial surprises and key takeaways from the Big Game
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Indeed debuts its first Super Bowl commercial
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: General Motors CMO Deborah Wahl on the automaker’s new logo and electric vehicle ambitions
E.J. Schultz
Watch: Panasonic CMO on the company's CES and Olympics plans
E.J. Schultz

In this article:

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is the tech reporter at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: WW exec discusses how events and memberships evolved due to COVID-19

Watch: WW exec discusses how events and memberships evolved due to COVID-19
Frito-Lay’s latest ad star is Nelly—promoting Lay’s Flamin’ Hot, naturally

Frito-Lay’s latest ad star is Nelly—promoting Lay’s Flamin’ Hot, naturally
Watch: State Street's CMO on the future of Fearless Girl

Watch: State Street's CMO on the future of Fearless Girl

Watch: KFC's U.S. CMO on Mario Lopez's turn as Colonel Sanders

Watch: KFC's U.S. CMO on Mario Lopez's turn as Colonel Sanders
Watch: FanDuel's CMO on how brands can get into sports betting

Watch: FanDuel's CMO on how brands can get into sports betting

Watch: Behind Hendrick’s Gin’s quirky ads with William Grant & Sons senior VP of marketing

Watch: Behind Hendrick’s Gin’s quirky ads with William Grant & Sons senior VP of marketing
Watch: Calm brand leader on the app's Election Night win

Watch: Calm brand leader on the app's Election Night win
Watch: Activision Blizzard Esports CRO on how brands can be part of the future of gaming

Watch: Activision Blizzard Esports CRO on how brands can be part of the future of gaming