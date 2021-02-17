Video

Watch Live at 1 p.m. EST: WW exec discusses how events and memberships evolved due to COVID-19

Amy Weinblum joins Ad Age to discuss WW's partnership with Oprah Winfrey and its new app-based membership
By Jessica Wohl. Published on February 17, 2021.
Frito-Lay’s latest ad star is Nelly—promoting Lay’s Flamin’ Hot, naturally

Watch the livestream above—and follow the conversation on FacebookPeriscopeLinkedInTwitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streaming video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jessica Wohl is joined by Amy Weinblum, chief business development officer at WW, to discuss how the brand's event strategy was updated during 2020; along with its plans for 2021, including an app-based plan featuring celebrity podcasts.

WW had a national arena tour—Oprah's 2020 Vision—planned for last year that had to be adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the brand formerly known as Weight Watchers was coming up with new tools for its members, including the D360 app-based membership introduced in January. Weinblum will discuss how the company is staying connected from a distance, including a new quarterly series that began Feb. 13 with WW Presents "Oprah's Your Life In Focus: Be the Love You Need” Virtual Experience.

Weinblum joined the WW executive team in February 2019 after serving as chief of staff to Oprah Winfrey. 

Oprah Winfrey and Amy Weinblum.

Credit:
WW

 

 

Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow
Frito-Lay’s latest ad star is Nelly—promoting Lay’s Flamin’ Hot, naturally

Watch: State Street's CMO on the future of Fearless Girl

Watch: KFC's U.S. CMO on Mario Lopez's turn as Colonel Sanders

Watch: FanDuel's CMO on how brands can get into sports betting

Watch: Behind Hendrick’s Gin’s quirky ads with William Grant & Sons senior VP of marketing

Watch: Calm brand leader on the app's Election Night win

Watch: Activision Blizzard Esports CRO on how brands can be part of the future of gaming

Watch: Nascar marketing VP on its celebrity ad approach and diversity efforts

