Watch Live at 1 p.m. EST: WW exec discusses how events and memberships evolved due to COVID-19
Watch the livestream above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streaming video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jessica Wohl is joined by Amy Weinblum, chief business development officer at WW, to discuss how the brand's event strategy was updated during 2020; along with its plans for 2021, including an app-based plan featuring celebrity podcasts.
WW had a national arena tour—Oprah's 2020 Vision—planned for last year that had to be adjusted due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the same time, the brand formerly known as Weight Watchers was coming up with new tools for its members, including the D360 app-based membership introduced in January. Weinblum will discuss how the company is staying connected from a distance, including a new quarterly series that began Feb. 13 with WW Presents "Oprah's Your Life In Focus: Be the Love You Need” Virtual Experience.
Weinblum joined the WW executive team in February 2019 after serving as chief of staff to Oprah Winfrey.