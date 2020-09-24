Watch live at 10:30 a.m. EDT: DDB's new North America CEO on marrying data with creative
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, senior editor Jeanine Poggi is joined by Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO of DDB North America. Thomas-Copeland joined was appointed to the role in July at the same time Marty O'Halloran was named global CEO of DDB Worldwide. The appointments came at a pivotal movement for the industry, as agencies take a serious look at how to tackle systemic racism in the ad world. For the agency, it also comes following the loss of several clients over the past year. Thomas-Copeland will discuss DDB's plans as they relate to diversity and inclusion, and his vision for marrying data with creative.