Watch live at 10:30 a.m. EDT: DDB's new North America CEO on marrying data with creative

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Justin Thomas-Copeland discusses efforts around diversity and winning new business
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on September 24, 2020.
Watch: Havas New York CEO on the ad business in a new normal

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, senior editor Jeanine Poggi is joined by Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO of DDB North America. Thomas-Copeland joined was appointed to the role in July at the same time Marty O'Halloran was named global CEO of DDB Worldwide. The appointments came at a pivotal movement for the industry, as agencies take a serious look at how to tackle systemic racism in the ad world. For the agency, it also comes following the loss of several clients over the past year. Thomas-Copeland will discuss DDB's plans as they relate to diversity and inclusion, and his vision for marrying data with creative. 

Justin Thomas-Copeland, North America CEO,  DDB.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

