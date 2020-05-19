Watch live at 10:30 a.m. EDT: Pinterest CRO discusses what people are pinning their hopes on during coronavirus
Watch the livestream here Tuesday, May 19 at 10:30 a.m. EDT—and follow the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Periscope and Twitch.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video presentation of topical discussion.
On today’s live episode, Ad Age technology reporter Garett Sloane gets into a Pinterest frame of mind with Jon Kaplan, chief revenue officer at the company. Kaplan is now four years at Pinterest, helping the company to build sales and advertising opportunities as it went public last year.
Now, he’s working with brands to manage their pandemic responses. Pinterest helps 335 million people every month organize their best digital selves. On the site, consumers typically pin their hopes and dreams on their pages—planning weddings, vacations, dinner parties and home renovations. But what happens on Pinterest when those dreams are on hold?
Kaplan will discuss the newer habits that are forming among users, where parents have shifted from plotting summer getaways to researching how to entertain kids at home. Pinterest has unique data about the recipes people want most right now and what home workouts are trending. It has become more of a place for immersing in what’s now, rather than what’s ahead. But the company is telling brands that it’s never too early to encourage people to plan for when quarantine is up.