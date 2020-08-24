Video

Watch live at 11 a.m. EDT: Omnicom's Scott Hagedorn on the role of agencies after the pandemic

CEO also discusses Omnicom's efforts around diversity and inclusion and his outlook for advertising in the second half of the year
By Lindsay Rittenhouse. Published on August 24, 2020.
Watch: Washington Football Team's VP of digital marketing on its name change

Watch the livestream here and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.

Today we speak with Scott Hagedorn, CEO of Omnicom Media Group.

In this live episode, agency reporter Lindsay Rittenhouse speaks with Hagedorn about the post-pandemic role of agencies, Omnicom's efforts around diversity and inclusion and his outlook for advertising in the second half of the year.

Credit:
Scott Hagedorn

   

In this article:

Thumbnail
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Lindsay Rittenhouse is a reporter covering ad agencies.

View all articles by this author
