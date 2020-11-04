Watch live at 11 a.m EST: McCann's new CEO on taking the reins in a pandemic
Watch the livestream above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Note: Click here to refresh if video isn't playing during broadcast.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, McCann Worldgroup CEO Bill Kolb will discuss taking over in the midst of the pandemic. As McCann goes through a shift in leadership, Kolb will delve into what the changes means for the agency, and his prediction for the agency model post-pandemic.
Last month, McCann announced that Kolb would replace Harris Diamond as chairman and CEO. Diamond is retiring at the end of the year. Kolb has spend 20 years at McCann, most recently serving as chief operating officer. He built his reputation steering the agency's critical Chevrolet account.