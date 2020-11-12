Video

Watch live at 11 a.m. EST: NASCAR CMO on its celebrity ad approach and diversity efforts

Pete Jung discusses the adjustments made during a season disrupted by COVID, and looks ahead to next year
By E.J. Schultz. Published on November 12, 2020.
Watch: McCann's new CEO Bill Kolb on taking the reins in a pandemic

Watch the livestream replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Ad Age is joined by Pete Jung, senior VP of marketing of Nascar, to discuss how the racing league adapted its marketing during a season severely disrupted by COVID. Jung also talks about Nascar’s new celebrity-driven ad approach, which includes the likes of Gabby Douglas, as well as attempts to broaden its audience. We also talk about Nascar’s decision to ban the Confederate flag at racing events.

 

Pete Jung, senior VP of marketing for Nascar

Credit:
Nascar

   

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age

