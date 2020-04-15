Video
Watch live at 11 a.m. ET: Reddit's Jen Wong discusses the platform's coronavirus community
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Wong also shares best practices for marketers looking to advertise
Watch the livestream here—and follow the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Periscope and Twitch.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, senior editor Jeanine Poggi is joined by Jen Wong, chief operating officer at Reddit, for a conversation on how user behavior has changed amid the pandemic and best practices for marketers looking to be a part of these conversations.