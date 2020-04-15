Video

Watch live at 11 a.m. ET: Reddit's Jen Wong discusses the platform's coronavirus community

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Wong also shares best practices for marketers looking to advertise
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 15, 2020.

Watch the livestream here—and follow the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Periscope and Twitch.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, senior editor Jeanine Poggi is joined by Jen Wong, chief operating officer at Reddit, for a conversation on how user behavior has changed amid the pandemic and best practices for marketers looking to be a part of these conversations.

 

 

More Ad Age video
What out-of-home advertising might look like post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
How brands can adjust their advertising in today’s climate: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi
Horizon CEO on managing through a crisis and the state of the TV upfronts
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Richard Edelman on navigating public relations in a pandemic
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

What out-of-home advertising might look like post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely

What out-of-home advertising might look like post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely
Horizon CEO on managing through a crisis and the state of the TV upfronts

Horizon CEO on managing through a crisis and the state of the TV upfronts
Watch: R/GA CEO on running an agency in a pandemic

Watch: R/GA CEO on running an agency in a pandemic

Facebook's Carolyn Everson talks VR, disinformation—and a distributed workforce: Ad Age Remotely

Facebook's Carolyn Everson talks VR, disinformation—and a distributed workforce: Ad Age Remotely
Watch: Richard Edelman on navigating public relations in a pandemic

Watch: Richard Edelman on navigating public relations in a pandemic
Behind Budweiser’s ‘One Team’ coronavirus response: Ad Age Remotely

Behind Budweiser’s ‘One Team’ coronavirus response: Ad Age Remotely
From Amazon to Facebook, digital advertising is in a state of shock: Ad Age Remotely

From Amazon to Facebook, digital advertising is in a state of shock: Ad Age Remotely
As Tokyo Olympics pause play, TV ad market looks to fill the gap: Ad Age Remotely

As Tokyo Olympics pause play, TV ad market looks to fill the gap: Ad Age Remotely