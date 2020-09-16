Video
Watch live at 11:30 a.m. EDT: Havas New York CEO on the ad business in a new normal
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Laura Maness discusses back-to-school and the future of office space
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, senior editor Jeanine Poggi is joined by Havas New York CEO Laura Maness to discuss operating an agency in the new normal of COVID. As children head back to various states of school, Maness takes a look at the flexibility needed to juggle work and parenting, and also explores the future of office space post-pandemic.