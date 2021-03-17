Video

Watch live 11:30 a.m. EST: Univision's Donna Speciale on shaking up ad sales

The former WarnerMedia sales chief also discusses the state of the TV and video market, and the spring ad haggle
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 17, 2021.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi will be joined by Donna Speciale, president of ad sales and marketing at Univision. 

Speciale joined the Hispanic media giant in January as part of a new leadership team constructed by Univision's new CEO Wade Davis, whose investor group acquired a majority stake in the company last year. Speciale previously served as WarnerMedia ad sales chief before she was ousted in July 2019.

Speciale joins Remotely to discuss the state of the TV and video marketplace, her outlook on the spring ad haggle, and how she plans to shake up Univision's sales efforts.

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

