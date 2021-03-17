Watch live 11:30 a.m. EST: Univision's Donna Speciale on shaking up ad sales
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi will be joined by Donna Speciale, president of ad sales and marketing at Univision.
Speciale joined the Hispanic media giant in January as part of a new leadership team constructed by Univision's new CEO Wade Davis, whose investor group acquired a majority stake in the company last year. Speciale previously served as WarnerMedia ad sales chief before she was ousted in July 2019.
Speciale joins Remotely to discuss the state of the TV and video marketplace, her outlook on the spring ad haggle, and how she plans to shake up Univision's sales efforts.