Video
Watch live at 12 p.m. EDT: 'SNL' director Paul Briganti on comedy in the age of COVID-19
Helmer, who once repped for commercials out of Tool, will discuss how he was able to direct 'SNL' remotely for the final episodes of the show's 45th season
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely.
Paul Briganti, who’s repped for commercials out of production company Tool, has made a name for himself in the comedy world as director of the filmed skits for “Saturday Night Live,” as well as his work on shows including “Adam Ruins Everything,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Imaginary Friend,” and MTV’s “Pick Me Up” and “Middle Of The Night Show.”
In this live episode, Briganti will be speaking with Ad Age’s Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz about changing up his process and directing remotely for the final three episodes of “SNL’s” 45th season—and about what it takes to do comedy right in the age of coronavirus.