Video

Watch live at 12 p.m. EDT: SS+K's Lenny Stern on Trump's chances of re-election

The presidential campaign veteran predicts the impact of the pandemic on the election, and whether younger voters will turn out
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on October 15, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: Snap's Peter Naylor on the state of digital advertising

Watch the livestream above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Lenny Stern, co-founder and partner at SS+K, who's worked on political campaigns for Democratic presidential candidates, from Walter Mondale in 1984 to Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Stern weights in on the presidential election and Trump’s chances of re-election. 

When Stern last spoke to Ad Age in September 2019 on the AdBlock podcast, he suggested that the numbers this election cycle weren't going to work out in President Donald Trump's favor. Stern will provide an update on that prediction and how young voters will impact the results.

Credit:
Lenny Stern

   

More Ad Age video
Watch: Snap's Peter Naylor on the state of digital advertising
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: WPP's Mark Read on diversity, ageism and returning to the office
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: TBWA global CSO on why every brand is a wellness brand
Judann Pollack
Watch: DDB's new North America CEO on marrying data with creative
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Havas New York CEO on the ad business in a new normal
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: OMD CEO on how the health and social crises are impacting the ad world
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Twitter's Matt Derella talks about advertising during the coronavirus and presidential tweet storms
Garett Sloane
Watch: Quibi's Meg Whitman on launching a streaming service in a pandemic
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Condé Nast's Pam Drucker Mann on the state of media in the pandemic
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Restaurant Brands International CMO Fernando Machado on marketing during COVID-19
Jessica Wohl
Martin Sorrell on weathering the global crisis: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi
MediaLink CEO on the future of Cannes and the TV upfronts: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
What out-of-home advertising might look like post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
How brands can adjust their advertising in today’s climate: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi
Horizon CEO on managing through a crisis and the state of the TV upfronts
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Richard Edelman on navigating public relations in a pandemic
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: Snap's Peter Naylor on the state of digital advertising

Watch: Snap's Peter Naylor on the state of digital advertising

Watch: WPP's Mark Read on diversity, ageism and returning to the office

Watch: WPP's Mark Read on diversity, ageism and returning to the office
Watch: TBWA global CSO on why every brand is a wellness brand

Watch: TBWA global CSO on why every brand is a wellness brand

Watch: DDB's new North America CEO on marrying data with creative

Watch: DDB's new North America CEO on marrying data with creative

Watch: Havas New York CEO on the ad business in a new normal

Watch: Havas New York CEO on the ad business in a new normal

Watch: LinkedIn’s head of global sales talks about social's corporate side

Watch: LinkedIn’s head of global sales talks about social's corporate side
Watch: Omnicom CEO Scott Hagedorn on the role of agencies after the pandemic

Watch: Omnicom CEO Scott Hagedorn on the role of agencies after the pandemic
Watch: Washington Football Team's VP of digital marketing on its name change

Watch: Washington Football Team's VP of digital marketing on its name change