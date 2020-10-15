Watch live at 12 p.m. EDT: SS+K's Lenny Stern on Trump's chances of re-election
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Lenny Stern, co-founder and partner at SS+K, who's worked on political campaigns for Democratic presidential candidates, from Walter Mondale in 1984 to Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. Stern weights in on the presidential election and Trump’s chances of re-election.
When Stern last spoke to Ad Age in September 2019 on the AdBlock podcast, he suggested that the numbers this election cycle weren't going to work out in President Donald Trump's favor. Stern will provide an update on that prediction and how young voters will impact the results.