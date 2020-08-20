Video
Watch live at 12:30 p.m. EDT: Washington Football Team's VP of digital marketing on its name change
Marcus Stephenson discusses the search for a new name
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.
Today we speak with Marcus Stephenson, VP of digital marketing and programming, Washington Football Team.
In this live episode, senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Stephenson about the search for a new name for the team formerly known as the Redskins. The football organization is currently asking its fans for their input on a new moniker. Last week, the team launched a website providing a behind-the-scenes look at the process of rebranding the Washington Football Team.