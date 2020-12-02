Watch live at 12:30 p.m. EST: FanDuel's CMO on how brands can get into sports betting
Watch the livestream above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if video isn't playing during broadcast.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi is joined by FanDuel CMO Mike Raffensberger. The sports betting company announced a deal with Bud Light on Wednesday to place the beer giant's branding into its sportsbook. This marks the first time a brand will be integrated into a mobile sportsbook in the U.S., according to the company. Raffensberger will discuss how FanDuel is looking to grow its advertising business and the new opportunities emerging for brands in the sports betting marketplace.