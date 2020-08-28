Video

Watch live at 1:30 p.m. EDT: LinkedIn’s head of global sales talks about social's corporate side

Penry Price discusses how the platform is evolving with more video and is connecting companies that are far apart at the moment
By Garett Sloane. Published on August 28, 2020.
Watch the livestream here and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.

Today we speak with Penry Price, LinkedIn's VP of global sales, marketing solutions. Price is here to talk about the business end of social media.

LinkedIn is often an overlooked social media site, with consumers generally more crazed about TikTok and Snapchat, but it’s right at the heart of trends shaping the industry. LinkedIn even has Stories, the video style that is popular on Snapchat and Instagram. Price will shed some light on LinkedIn’s other video goals. (LinkedIn also happens to be owned by Microsoft, which means it could be related to TikTok very soon.)

From its vantage point, LinkedIn can see how companies and workers are adjusting to their new pandemic lifestyles. And Price will discuss how the company is responding to an intense political climate, with elections coming up and a heightened awareness around racial justice issues in advertising and technology. LinkedIn has a unique perspective on how that conversation is playing out in the corporate world.

As brands are looking for more channels to run ads and people are looking for more places to connect online, LinkedIn is definitely one of those places keeping us all together.

Penry Price.

Credit:
LinkedIn

   

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is the tech reporter at Ad Age. 

