Watch live 1:30 p.m. ET: Salesforce CMO reveals post-pandemic marketing playbook
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Mike Juang will be joined by Sarah Franklin, president and chief marketing officer of Salesforce.
Salesforce elevated Franklin to president and chief marketing officer in January.
Prior to the new role, Franklin led the team that launched Salesforce’s gamified online learning platform called Trailhead, which helps people launch STEM careers.
It's been an interesting year for Salesforce, culminating in December with its high-profile deal to buy Slack.
Franklin joins Remotely to discuss democratizing and diversifying tech, the role of the CMO in a post-COVID world and marketing lessons from the pandemic.