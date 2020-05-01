Video
Watch live at 1pm EDT: Quibi's Meg Whitman on launching a streaming service in a pandemic
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, the Quibi CEO will discuss how the company pivoted in the weeks leading up to the launch as the country went on lockdown
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news.
In this live episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Quibi CEO Meg Whitman about launching the streaming service during the pandemic. Quibi, which offers short, digestible pieces of content that can be viewed in less than 10 minutes, debuted on April 6 at the pinnacle of the coronavirus crisis. In its first week, Quibi said it acquired 1.7 million subscribers.