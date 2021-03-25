Watch live at 2:15 p.m. EDT: Byron Allen demands advertisers spend more in Black-owned media
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi will be joined by Byron Allen, founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group, Entertainment Studios.
The media mogul is threatening Madison Avenue with legal action if brands don’t allocate more ad dollars to Black-owned media. Allen has been sending letters of intent to brands and their agencies calling on them to shift a minimum of 2% of their budgets to Black-owned media or face legal action.
Allen joins Remotely to discuss how the ad world can better support minority-owned businesses and how brands should be considering these media companies as they head into the spring upfronts.