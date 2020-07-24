Watch live at 2:30 p.m. EDT: Periscope's Nathan Young on agencies' efforts around D&I
Today we speak with Nathan Young, group strategy director at Minneapolis-based agency Periscope and co-founder of the nonprofit 600 & Rising.
In this live episode, senior editor Jeanine Poggi checks in with Young on the 12 action-steps he laid out for agencies in an open letter last month to tackle racism in the ad world. He will provide some insight into which agencies are stepping up, which are falling short and the next steps for the industry. Young will also discuss the Periscope walk-out he led earlier this month when parent company Quad refused to allow the agency to use the phrase Black Lives Matter.