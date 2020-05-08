Video
Watch live at 3 p.m. EDT: Fox News head of sales on the state of the news marketplace
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Fox News' Jeff Collins will discuss how the network is attracting new advertisers during the pandemic
Watch the live broadcast here on Friday, May 8 at 3 p.m. EDT—and follow the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Periscope and Twitch.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely.
In this live episode, Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi speaks with Fox News head of ad sales Jeff Collins about the state of the news marketplace amid the pandemic. Earlier this week, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in an earnings conference call that Fox News is a bright spot for ad revenue at the company, with an influx of younger viewers attracting new brands to the network.