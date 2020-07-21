Video
Watch live at 3 p.m. EDT: Joan Creative founders on advertising during health and social crises
Jaime Robinson and Lisa Clunie discuss supporting unrepresented talent in agencies
Watch the live broadcast and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.
Today we speak with Joan Creative co-founders, Jaime Robinson and Lisa Clunie.
In this live episode, senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with the leaders of the creative agency on how advertising is evolving four months into the pandemic, and how Joan is supporting under-represented talent.