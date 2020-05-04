Video

Watch live at 3 p.m. EDT: Leo Burnett CEO on the way forward for the ad industry

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Andrew Swinand discusses how brands are managing in the face of COVID-19
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on May 04, 2020.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news.

In this live episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Leo Burnett CEO Andrew Swinand, who will discuss how the agency is navigating the pandemic. As we move past a period of scrambling to shift media plans and reassess ad budgets, the big question is: how the industry can recover? 

 

 

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Watch: Quibi's Meg Whitman on launching a streaming service in a pandemic

Watch: Condé Nast's Pam Drucker Mann on the state of media in the pandemic

Watch: Restaurant Brands International CMO Fernando Machado on marketing during COVID-19

Roku's Scott Rosenberg breaks down COVID-19 viewership trends: Ad Age Remotely

Wieden+Kennedy's global chief creative officer on the A-List three-peat and where creativity goes from here: Ad Age Remotely

MediaLink CEO on the future of Cannes and the TV upfronts: Ad Age Remotely

ANA CEO sees a slow recovery post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely

Watch: Reddit's Jen Wong discusses the platform's coronavirus community

