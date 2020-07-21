Video

Watch live on July 22 at 1:30 p.m. EDT: Stephanie McMahon on how WWE pivoted in the pandemic

And how the organization is addressing racism
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on July 21, 2020.
Watch the live broadcast and follow the conversation on FacebookPeriscopeLinkedInTwitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.

Today we speak with Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer, WWE. 

In this live episode, senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with McMahon about how WWE pivoted amid the lockdowns that resulted in the absence of live audiences during matches. While WWE continued to host its matches, it found some innovative ways to bring audiences into the experience. McMahon will discuss how these learnings will be applied moving forward, and also how the organization is addressing systemic racism. 

Stephanie McMahon, Chief brand officer, WWE.

Credit:
WWE

   

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

