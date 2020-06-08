Video
Watch live today at 1 p.m. EDT: Omnicom's Tiffany R. Warren on accelerating equal opportunity
The agency's chief diversity officer discusses how companies can improve hiring practices
Watch the live broadcast above
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.
Today we speak with Tiffany R. Warren, chief diversity officer at Omnicom Group.
In this episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi talks with Warren about the steps agencies need to take to improve their hiring practices in the wake of George Floyd's death and resulting protests. Warren discusses how the ad world can continue pushing for diversity and inclusion.