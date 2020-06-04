Video

Watch live today at 10:30 a.m. EDT: Steve Stoute on how brands should respond to protests

Translation CEO weighs in on the responsibility of brands to take a stand in the wake of George Floyd's death
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 04, 2020.
Watch the live broadcast above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.

Today we speak with Steve Stoute, CEO and founder of ad agency Translation. 

In this episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi talks with Stoute about how brands should be responding in the wake of George Floyd's death. Stoute, who was tapped in January to lead a rebrand of the New York Knicks, shares insight into how the ad world can effect change during this time and what marketers should—and shouldn't—do as they figure out how to be part of the conversation. 

Steve Stoute, CEO and founder, Translation.

Credit:
Ad Age composite; photo courtesy Translation

   

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

