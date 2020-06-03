Video

Watch live Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT: State Farm's CMO on marketing amid crises

In this live episode of 'Ad Age Remotely,' Rand Harbert weighs in on the racial equality protests, marketing in the pandemic and 'The Last Dance'
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 03, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: BET president on media's role to effect social change

Watch the livestream above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.

As protests against racial inequality and police brutality following the death of George Floyd continue across the country, many brands are speaking out. Earlier this week, State Farm issued a statement on its social channels.

Rand Harbert, chief marketing officer of the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurer, will join Ad Age Remotely to talk about how the brand has adjusted its strategy following the social crisis and also address State Farm's marketing pivots during COVID-19.

 

 

The lack of live sports during the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in the marketing plans of the majority of marketers—particularly insurers like State Farm that invest heavily in athletic events to boost their brands. However, State Farm has been able to creatively show up where consumers are paying attention. The brand recently sponsored the ESPN Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance,” as well as a reunion special of popular sitcom “Parks and Recreation.”

Early on, State Farm—the largest car insurer in the country—was one of several brands to offer auto insurance rebates to customers on lockdown who were driving less. The company communicated the news to consumers through a commercial employees filmed at home. State Farm recently said it is cutting auto insurance rates nationwide by 11 percent on average, a huge cut that may ignite a price war with competitors.

More Ad Age video
Watch: Twitter's Matt Derella talks about advertising during the coronavirus and presidential tweet storms
Garett Sloane
Watch: Quibi's Meg Whitman on launching a streaming service in a pandemic
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Condé Nast's Pam Drucker Mann on the state of media in the pandemic
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Restaurant Brands International CMO Fernando Machado on marketing during COVID-19
Jessica Wohl
Martin Sorrell on weathering the global crisis: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi
MediaLink CEO on the future of Cannes and the TV upfronts: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
What out-of-home advertising might look like post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
How brands can adjust their advertising in today’s climate: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi
Horizon CEO on managing through a crisis and the state of the TV upfronts
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Richard Edelman on navigating public relations in a pandemic
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: BET president on media's role to effect social change

Watch: BET president on media's role to effect social change

Canceled: OMD CEO on how the health and social crises are impacting the ad world

Canceled: OMD CEO on how the health and social crises are impacting the ad world
Watch: Twitter's Matt Derella talks about advertising during the coronavirus and presidential tweet storms

Watch: Twitter's Matt Derella talks about advertising during the coronavirus and presidential tweet storms
Watch: Pinterest CRO discusses what people are pinning their hopes on during coronavirus

Watch: Pinterest CRO discusses what people are pinning their hopes on during coronavirus
Watch: Bloomberg Media's CEO on running a media company in a pandemic

Watch: Bloomberg Media's CEO on running a media company in a pandemic
Watch: 'SNL' director Paul Briganti on comedy in the age of COVID-19

Watch: 'SNL' director Paul Briganti on comedy in the age of COVID-19
Watch: Fox News head of ad sales on the state of the news marketplace

Watch: Fox News head of ad sales on the state of the news marketplace
Watch: Patrón VP of Marketing on virtual Cinco de Mayo

Watch: Patrón VP of Marketing on virtual Cinco de Mayo