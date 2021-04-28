Video

Watch: Mindshare global CEO on responsible media buying and a cookieless future

Adam Gerhart discusses the role of the media agency in an evolving and uncertain marketplace
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 28, 2021.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi is joined by Adam Gerhart, global CEO, Mindshare. 

Gerhart was elevated to global CEO of the GroupM media agency in December, in the midst of Madison Avenue grappling with the fallout of COVID and undoing decades of systemic racism. In this episode of Ad Age Remotely, Gerhart discusses Mindshare's efforts around "intentional" media buying, how the agency is preparing for a cookieless future, and the role of the media agency in a rapidly changing landscape. 

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

