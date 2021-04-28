Watch: Mindshare global CEO on responsible media buying and a cookieless future
Watch the livestream above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi is joined by Adam Gerhart, global CEO, Mindshare.
Gerhart was elevated to global CEO of the GroupM media agency in December, in the midst of Madison Avenue grappling with the fallout of COVID and undoing decades of systemic racism. In this episode of Ad Age Remotely, Gerhart discusses Mindshare's efforts around "intentional" media buying, how the agency is preparing for a cookieless future, and the role of the media agency in a rapidly changing landscape.
A message from our sponsor:
Verizon Media helps brands, advertisers, and partners stay truly connected to consumers through experiences fueled by passions. Today’s youngest adults are the biggest drivers of commerce and culture, and our latest ebook gives you the insights to inspire Gen Z and Millennials to action through powerful data and trusted content environments. Get the eBook.