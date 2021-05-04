Watch: Nick Emery on brands taking back control of their media strategy
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In today's live edition of Remotely, Nick Emery, founding partner at You & Mr Jones Media, joins Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi to discuss his new role leading the new media division of the so-called global brandtech group.
You & Mr Jones announced the creation of the new division last month with the goal of disrupting media buying and selling by helping brands take back control over their first-party data and media technology.
Emery joins the organization after exiting Mindshare in October 2020 following what WPP called “a clear breach of the company’s code of conduct.” It was later reported that the incident in question involved what has been called a “bathroom prank.”
Emery joins Ad Age Remotely to discuss how brands need to take more control over their media strategy, how advertisers need to prepare for the demise of third-party cookies, and the role of the agency in a post-pandemic future.