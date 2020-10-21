Video

Watch: P&G's Marc Pritchard on doing good, doing well and doing media buying differently

By Jack Neff. Published on October 21, 2020.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard talks to Ad Age Editor at Large Jack Neff about navigating a year that's been awful for most people, but surprisingly good in many ways for P&G. Pandemic-fueled demand has led last year’s Ad Age Marketer of the Year to even faster growth. Having a wide range of social justice marketing plans queued up meant P&G had plenty of relevant content ready as protests arose and the pandemic made it hard for others to produce new work. And the disruption to the TV upfront made it easier for P&G to move beyond the annual ritual with direct deals. Pritchard, fresh from delivering his “Stepping Up As a Force for Good and a Force for Growth” talk at the virtual Association of National Advertisers Masters of Marketing confab Wednesday morning, talks live to Ad Age about how it all came together.

Marc Pritchard, P&G.

Credit:
Bloomberg LP

   

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

