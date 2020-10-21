Watch: P&G's Marc Pritchard on doing good, doing well and doing media buying differently

Watch the livestream replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard talks to Ad Age Editor at Large Jack Neff about navigating a year that's been awful for most people, but surprisingly good in many ways for P&G. Pandemic-fueled demand has led last year’s Ad Age Marketer of the Year to even faster growth. Having a wide range of social justice marketing plans queued up meant P&G had plenty of relevant content ready as protests arose and the pandemic made it hard for others to produce new work. And the disruption to the TV upfront made it easier for P&G to move beyond the annual ritual with direct deals. Pritchard, fresh from delivering his “Stepping Up As a Force for Good and a Force for Growth” talk at the virtual Association of National Advertisers Masters of Marketing confab Wednesday morning, talks live to Ad Age about how it all came together.