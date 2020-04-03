Video
Watch: R/GA CEO on running an agency in a pandemic
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Sean Lyons discusses how R/GA is handling pitches and production amid COVID-19
Replay the live discussion here—and follow the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Periscope and Twitch
In this live stream of Ad Age Remotely, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi is joined by R/GA CEO Sean Lyons to discuss running an agency in a pandemic. Hear how the pitching and production processes have evolved—and what the lasting implications of COVID-19 could be on the ad industry.