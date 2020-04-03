Video

Watch: R/GA CEO on running an agency in a pandemic

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Sean Lyons discusses how R/GA is handling pitches and production amid COVID-19
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 03, 2020.

Replay the live discussion here—and follow the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Periscope and Twitch 

In this live stream of Ad Age Remotely, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi is joined by R/GA CEO Sean Lyons to discuss running an agency in a pandemic. Hear how the pitching and production processes have evolved—and what the lasting implications of COVID-19 could be on the ad industry. 

 

Sean Lyons, global CEO at R/GA

Credit:
R/GA

 

 

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

