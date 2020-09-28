Watch: TBWA global CSO on why every brand is a wellness brand
Watch the livestream replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Executive Editor Judann Pollack is joined by Agathe Guerrier, global co-chief strategy officer for TBWA Worldwide, who gives highlights from an exhaustive new study done by the company's cultural intelligence unit on the $4.5 trillion global wellness industry.
The study covers everything from body hacking and sex tech to YOLO boomers, dopamine fasting, sleep influencers and the trend toward pointlessness. Guerrier will also discuss findings on "death wellness," the inattention economy and why "abstention culture is bigger than brand loyalty."