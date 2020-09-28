Video

Watch: TBWA global CSO on why every brand is a wellness brand

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Agathe Guerrier talks about the future of wellness—from sleep to sex to death
By Judann Pollack. Published on September 28, 2020.
Watch the livestream replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Executive Editor Judann Pollack is joined by Agathe Guerrier, global co-chief strategy officer for TBWA Worldwide, who gives highlights from an exhaustive new study done by the company's cultural intelligence unit on the $4.5 trillion global wellness industry.

The study covers everything from body hacking and sex tech to YOLO boomers, dopamine fasting, sleep influencers and the trend toward pointlessness. Guerrier will also discuss findings on "death wellness," the inattention economy and why "abstention culture is bigger than brand loyalty."

Agathe Guerrier

   

Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

