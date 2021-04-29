Watch: Twitter's Jennifer Prince discusses audio, brands and NewFronts
Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.
Twitter is back in the digital NewFronts this year after a COVID-induced hiatus in 2020, and the advertising showcase comes as Jennifer Prince settles into her role as global head of content partnerships, which she started in November.
In today's episode of Ad Age Remotely, Prince talks with Ad Age's Garett Sloane, offering a glimpse into that NewFronts strategy, and how it represents a turning point for Twitter and its media plans.
NewFronts, which is the annual digital presentation produced by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, is a time for companies like Twitter to promote their evolving ad products and media programs. This year, Twitter has plenty to discuss, like its foray into audio with Spaces. Spaces is Twitter’s attempt to create a live-streaming audio channel, which follows the success of Clubhouse. Brands and brand leaders are already interested in the audio format as a way to launch products and discuss big ideas.
Meanwhile, all platforms, including Twitter are highlighting their progress in diversity, equity and inclusion at NewFronts. What is Twitter doing to elevate the diversity of voices and celebrities on the platform?
Also, brands have been navigating some of the thorniest political issues online, following a turbulent 2020. Prince will share how Twitter has worked with some of the site’s most famous users in recent months to make everyone comfortable. Just this month, Twitter saw Chrissy Teigen, the popular user and celebrity, return to tweeting.
Prince will also talk about the future of live events from sports to awards shows that are always popular topics of conversation. In January, Twitter struck a multi-year deal with NBCUniversal to match its live events like sports and holiday festivities with Twitter’s audience.