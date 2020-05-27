Watch: Twitter's Matt Derella talks about advertising during the coronavirus and presidential tweet storms
Matt Derella, Twitter's global VP of revenue and content partnerships, joined us live to talk about how the service is changing during coronavirus. Derella discusses how the conversation is shifting on Twitter, how it works with advertisers through the crisis, and how the company is handling the 2020 election.
Just this week, Twitter planted a disclaimer on a tweet from the president, the first such action against the account run by Donald Trump, who is perhaps the most famous Twitter user. Twitter is still figuring out how to handle instances of misinformation, and Trump was criticized for tweeting about potentially misleading voter information regarding mail-in ballots.
Derella shares how Twitter is approaching the pandemic, too. Talk on Twitter is usually focused on live events and "what's happening now," as the company says in its marketing. But now there are fewer such live events with activities like sports shut down. Twitter has switched the conversation from focusing on "what's happening now" to "occasions," trying to highlight cultural moments that are not tied to physical gatherings. For instance, earlier this month, former First Lady Michelle Obama held a viewing party for her Netflix documentary.
Twitter, like some of its rivals, has seen advertising demand soften during the pandemic but users are still flocking to the service. Twitter finished the first quarter with 166 million daily active users, 32 million more than in the same quarter 2019.