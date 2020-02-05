Ad Age Custom Content
What is identity resolution?
The principle of “know your customer” sounds simple in theory, but in our privacy-centric, omnichannel world, it has become an ever-increasing challenge for marketers not only to figure this out, but to get it right. Identity resolution—the science of creating a persistent and actionable view of your customers and prospects across a multitude of devices, IDs, channels and touchpoints—is the key to solving these challenges.
In this first installment of "Strokes of Genius," a new video series from Ad Age Studio 30, Neustar illustrates how identity resolution works and how the company’s proprietary Federated Identity Resolution methodology builds and maintains the highest-quality identity linkages.