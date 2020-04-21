Video

Wieden+Kennedy's global chief creative officer on the A-List three-peat and where creativity goes from here: Ad Age Remotely

Colleen DeCourcy talks to Ad Age's I-Hsien Sherwood about how creativity will change in response to the pandemic
By I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on April 21, 2020.

In this episode, Ad Age Associate Creativity Editor I-Hsien Sherwood talks to Colleen DeCourcy, co-president and global chief creative officer at Wieden+Kennedy, which topped the Ad Age Agency A-List for the third year in a row.

DeCourcy credits the agency's employees—and the process that brings them into the fold—with the shop's ability to produce consistently good work. "We hire people who have something to say, and we try to make those people look as different from each other as possible," she says. "It's about purposely being an outsider and being okay with it."

While most agencies are falling on hard times in the wave of the coronavirus epidemic, creatives are finding new outlets and new ways of producing work within these constraints. "For creativity, there is one positive light coming from the pandemic, and it's that we've been pulled back to the beginning—back to our roots, to our instincts," DeCourcy says. "I think the Hollywood era of this industry is over, and I think it went on too long anyway. The world doesn't know what to do with that stuff anymore."

She also weighs in on how to support clients through the pandemic, and ways that agencies can continue to prioritize diversity and inclusion efforts.

Colleen DeCourcy CCO, Wieden+Kennedy

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

