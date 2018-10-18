Why brands wanted in on NY Comic Con's 'rabid' audience

New York Comic Con's audience is "rabid," and not just in the zombie comic book kind of way. That's according to Lance Fensterman, global president of event producer ReedPop, which was behind New York Comic Con this month.

"They're kind of bleeding-edge around technology, they're huge consumers of content," he says.

With six venues and about 260,000 convention-goers, Fensterman says there's lots of endemic brands like Marvel or Disney looking to get in front of that audience. But over the years, "non-endemic" brands like Chevrolet or General Mills are also wanting to interact with Comic Con attendees.

"Theyr'e really just looking to influence and entertain — with a purpose — a really rabid consuming audience," he says.

In the video above, he talks to Ad Age about why.