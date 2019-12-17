7 fast-food innovations of the decade
Fast feeders or, as they prefer to be known, quick-service restaurants brought out plenty of items this decade. Well aware that the public has had billions of servings of foods such as burgers, fries, tacos and fried chicken over the years, chains tried to shake things up with some fresh takes on such mainstays to spur visits to their restaurants. The result was some big hits this decade, along with some big misses, depending on one’s palate.
While plenty of items debuted, the 2010s didn’t reach the culinary creative heights of 2003. That year alone saw the debuts of both the McDonald’s McGriddle and Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte. Pairing those two items, both still in heavy rotation today, is a strong candidate for the true breakfast of champions for on-the-go diners.
Here is a sampling of the items Americans had the chance to try for the first time in the 2010s.
KFC’s Double Down
In 2010, nine years before a certain sandwich frenzy hit the fried chicken market, KFC chose to bring out a sandwich without a traditional bun. The KFC Double Down used two fried chicken patties in lieu of bread. The rest of the sandwich was bacon, cheese and sauce. KFC sold millions and brought it back for a limited run in 2014. The only surprise is that it didn’t become a permanent item on the menu.
Taco Bell’s Doritos Locos Tacos
News flash: People like the taste of chips and they like tacos. Introduced in 2012, the Doritos Locos Taco was Taco Bell’s fastest-selling introduction until Nacho Fries.
Arby’s meaty lineup
In 2016, a venison sandwich reinforced the chain’s “we have the meats” message when it was first sold in five states in limited quantities. The next year, venison returned across the chain and an elk sandwich was offered in just three restaurants in three states. In 2018, a seared duck breast sandwich was offered in locations where duck hunting is big.
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries
Yes, Taco Bell makes the list twice. Limited-time runs of these fries have kept going since their Jan. 2018 debut. Another news flash: People like the taste of fries, particularly when served with cheese to dip them in, and they like things that they can eat with tacos.
But wait, there's more!
Impossible Slider (White Castle)/Beyond Famous Star (Carl’s Jr.)/Impossible Whopper (Burger King)/Beyond Sausage Sandwich (Dunkin’)/P.L.T. (McDonald’s—but so far, only in Canada)—these are just a few of the sandwiches from bigger chains that helped define the popularity of fake meat beginning in 2018 and into 2019.
McDonald’s baconization
McDonald’s made a big deal out of topping the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and fries with bacon for a limited run starting in January 2019. This one isn’t so much an innovation but more of a “Hey, what took you so long, world’s largest restaurant company?” moment. Still, sales rose.
Popeyes fried chicken sandwich
The August 2019 introduction of this seemingly simple sandwich—a fried chicken filet, pickles and mayonnaise on a buttered brioche bun—fueled a frenzy. Admit it, fried chicken sandwich fans: even reading this sentence is kind of putting you in the mood for one, isn’t it?