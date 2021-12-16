The 30 best ads of 2021

The Norwegian post office has taken a dip into controversial subject matter for past holiday ads, but this year’s gorgeously cinematic spot might be its most daring yet. “When Harry Met Santa” depicts the most long-distance relationship imaginable between a man and Kris Kringle. The man and Claus express their romance over the years through gifts until they’re finally able to be together one Christmas night with the help of Posten Norge. From a government entity, it's a powerful statement that also celebrates the country's 50th anniversary of the legalization of same-sex relationships.

