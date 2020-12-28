Year in Review

The CMO most likely to jump jobs in 2021

Bozoma Saint John has worked for four brands in four years
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on December 28, 2020.
Bozoma Saint John, CMO, Netflix.

Credit: MAD_Works_Photography

The average tenure of a chief marketing officer today is 41 months, according to a recent study by executive recruiting firm Spencer Stuart. While that period is a decline of two months from 2019’s 43-month tenure, it’s still triple the average length of time that Bozoma Saint John has spent with a company in recent years. The high-profile marketing executive has been in a lot of demand lately it seems, moving jobs three times in the last three years, most recently joining Netflix as CMO in June.

Prior to her work with the streaming service, St. John spent time as CMO at Endeavor, which she joined in 2018 after a very brief stint—less than a year—as chief brand officer of Uber.

Yet the door wasn’t always revolving for the Ghana native, who was named one of Ad Age’s Most Creative People of 2016. Saint John worked at Beats Music beginning in 2014, and continued her tenure there even after it was acquired by Apple later that year. She was eventually promoted to head of global consumer marketing for Apple Music and iTunes. She'll also be teaching a seminar at Harvard Business School in January with a workshop entitled "Anatomy of a Badass."

At Netflix, Saint John is tasked with differentiating the 23-year-old brand at a time when streaming is certainly en vogue, but more players are crowding the space. Disney+ made a splash earlier this year by releasing "Frozen 2" three months early due to the pandemic, and the company has seen other successes including "The Mandalorian." Netflix also lost out on the rights to popular series "The Office"; NBCUniversal’s new Peacock streaming service will begin airing the show next year.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

