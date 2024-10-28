Bank of America—ad spending, facts and profile

\r\n Overview Bank of America Corp. is a bank holding company and financial holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Business segments and operations See an overview of Bank of America Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report is Bank of America’s stated worldwide marketing spending. Bank of America disclosed worldwide marketing spending of $1.927 billion in 2023, up 5.6% from $1.825 billion in 2022. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is Ad Age Datacenter’s estimate of Bank of America’s U.S. marketing spending. Links to Ad Age’s advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024\r\n\r\n Global ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Bank of America financial results Read Bank of America’s annual filing History Bank of America on Jan. 1, 2009, completed a deal to buy Merrill Lynch & Co. for stock valued at $29.1 billion, adding expansive investment banking and brokerage services to the bank’s product and service portfolio. Bank of America in September 2008 struck a deal to buy the investment firm amid Wall Street’s financial meltdown. Bank of America on July 1, 2008, completed a $4.2 billion stock deal to buy Countrywide Financial Corp., absorbing the troubled marketer of home mortgages. Bank of America in spring 2009 rebranded Countrywide as Bank of America Home Loans. Bank of America completed its acquisition of LaSalle Bank Corp. in October 2007, acquiring the Chicago-based bank from Dutch bank ABN AMRO for $21 billion cash. Bank of America in July 2007 bought U.S. Trust for $3.3 billion in cash from Charles Schwab Corp. U.S. Trust was a money manager for rich people. Bank of America in 2019 rebranded U.S. Trust as Bank of America Private Bank. (Schwab bought U.S. Trust in 2000. Schwab was owned by a Bank of America predecessor, San Francisco-based BankAmerica Corp., from 1983 to 1987.) Bank of America bought credit card issuer MBNA Corp. on Jan. 1, 2006, for $34.6 billion. Management and employees Bank of America named Brian Moynihan as president-CEO, effective Dec. 31, 2009. Moynihan had been president of consumer and small business banking. Moynihan joined Bank of America in 2004 when it bought FleetBoston Financial, where he had worked since 1993. See more: Bank of America management See more: Bank of America careers Stock Bank of America trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker: BAC History Bank of America Corp. grew out of a series of mergers cobbled together since the 1980s by what was originally North Carolina National Bank. Over the years, the company morphed its name and brand from NCNB to NationsBank to Bank of America. See more about the bank, its history and the launch of the original Bank of America brand in November 1930. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n