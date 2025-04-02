Berkshire Hathaway—ad spending, facts and profile

Overview Berkshire Hathaway is a conglomerate assembled by renowned investor Warren Buffett. The company markets everything from Duracell and Dairy Queen to Geico insurance and Ginsu knives. Berkshire Hathaway’s headquarters is in Omaha, Nebraska. Business segments and operations See Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings Read more about Berkshire Hathaway The company’s annual regulatory filing explained its structure: “Berkshire Hathaway … is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in numerous diverse business activities. “The most important of these are insurance businesses conducted on both a primary basis and a reinsurance basis, a freight rail transportation business and a group of utility and energy generation and distribution businesses. “Berkshire also owns and operates numerous other businesses engaged in a variety of manufacturing, services, retailing and other activities. … “Berkshire’s operating businesses are managed on an unusually decentralized basis. There are few centralized or integrated business functions. Berkshire’s senior management team participates in and is ultimately responsible for significant capital allocation decisions, investment activities and the selection of the Chief Executive to head each of the operating businesses.” Marketing spending Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report is Ad Age Datacenter’s estimate of total U.S. ad spending for Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire’s operations and revenue are heavily U.S.-centric. U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is Ad Age Datacenter’s estimate of total U.S. ad spending for Berkshire Hathaway. Figures include estimated systemwide ad spending for Dairy Queen (including ad money contributed by franchisees). Ad Age Datacenter changed its spending model for Berkshire Hathaway’s total U.S. ad spending effective with the June 2023 Leading National Advertisers report. Berkshire Hathaway appears in Ad Age’s Leading National Advertisers ranking based mainly on Geico ad spending. Geico ad spending Geico advertising spending increased in 2024 following sharp drops in 2023 and 2022. Geico ad spending is captured in Berkshire Hathaway’s regulatory filings for National Indemnity Co. and its affiliates. Those filings show the following ad spending for National Indemnity (primarily advertising for the Geico brand): 2023: $558.6 million 2022: $771.5 million 2021: $1.145 billion 2020: $1.131 billion 2019: $999.3 million 2018: $885.1 million In its annual filing for calendar 2024, Berkshire Hathaway said Geico’s “underwriting expenses increased 7.7% in 2024 compared to 2023. Geico’s expense ratio (underwriting expense to premiums earned) was 9.7% in 2024, unchanged from 2023, as improved operating efficiencies and increased operating leverage were offset by increased advertising expenses.” In its annual filing for calendar 2023, Berkshire Hathaway said Geico’s “underwriting expenses declined $752 million (16.5%) in 2023 compared to 2022. Links to Ad Age's advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World's Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Berkshire Hathaway financial results See more: Berkshire Hathaway press releases and regulatory disclosures See Berkshire Hathaway's SEC filings Deals and strategic moves Selected deals: 2022: Berkshire Hathaway in October 2022 bought Alleghany Corp. for about $11.5 billion. Alleghany holdings included insurance and a mix of non-financial businesses including Jazwares, a toy marketer. 2020: Berkshire Hathaway in March 2020 sold its newspaper operations (BH Media Group; Buffalo News) to Lee Enterprises. 2016: Procter & Gamble Co. in February 2016 sold battery brand Duracell to Berkshire Hathaway. P&G acquired Duracell in P&G’s 2005 purchase of Gillette Co. In the deal announcement, Buffett said: “I have always been impressed by Duracell, as a consumer and as a long-term investor in P&G and Gillette. Duracell is a leading global brand with top quality products, and it will fit well within Berkshire Hathaway.” 2012: Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices of America in October 2012 announced a partnership with Brookfield Asset Management, an investment firm, to launch Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a real-estate brokerage franchise brand. HomeServices of America already was a major real-estate brokerage firm owned by Berkshire Hathaway’s MidAmerican Energy Holdings. Under the deal with Brookfield, HomeServices of America bought a majority stake in two Brookfield-owned real-estate franchising businesses, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate. The Prudential and Real Living franchise networks rebranded as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. 2010: Berkshire Hathaway in February 2010 bought Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corp., a railroad based in Fort Worth, Texas, in a deal valued at $44 billion (including $10 billion of the railroad’s outstanding debt). BNSF was Berkshire Hathaway’s largest-ever acquisition. 2008: Berkshire Hathaway in April 2007 acquired VF Corp.’s women’s intimate apparel (Vanity Fair, Lily of France, Vassarette, Bestform, Curvation and licensed Ilusion brands) for $350 million cash. 2006: In August 2006, Berkshire Hathaway bought Russell Corp., a marketer of athletic apparel and sporting goods, for about $600 million. Management and employees Warren Buffett has been Berkshire Hathaway’s controlling shareholder since 1965 and its chairman and CEO since 1970. Buffett was born Aug. 30, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska, which is Berkshire Hathaway’s headquarters. See more: Berkshire Hathaway board and management See more: Geico careers Stock Berkshire Hathaway trades on the New York Stock Exchange. Ticker: BRK.B History Berkshire Hathaway's name comes from a now-defunct New England textile business formed by the 1955 merger of Berkshire Fine Spinning Associates and Hathaway Manufacturing Co., two businesses dating to the 1800s. uffett began investing in the textile mill in the early 1960s and took control in the mid-'60s. The company's final textile factory closed in the 1980s. See more: Berkshire Hathaway's history