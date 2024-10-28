Datacenter

Booking Holdings—ad spending, facts and profile

(Ad Age composite)
October 28, 2024 08:30 AM

Featured Stories

How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
How Google’s latest AI video model is creating in-flight videos for Japan Airlines
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
Inside Possible’s pitch for $500,000 Cannes-style sponsorships
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom
Inside the creator-fueled beverage boom