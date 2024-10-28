Booking Holdings—ad spending, facts and profile

\r\n Overview Booking Holdings is a global online travel services marketer based in Norwalk, Connecticut. The company in February 2018 changed its name to Booking Holdings from The Priceline Group. Booking.com, acquired in 2005, is the company’s biggest brand. Business segments and operations See more about Booking Holdings and its brands Marketing spending U.S. ad spending: Total U.S. advertising spending shown in the Ad Age Leading National Advertisers report is an Ad Age Datacenter estimate of the company’s U.S. marketing spending. Worldwide ad spending: Total worldwide advertising spending figures shown in the Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers report are Booking Holdings’ stated worldwide “marketing expenses.” Booking Holdings’ annual regulatory filing for the year ended December 2023 said: “We have established widely used and recognized brands through marketing and promotional campaigns. “Our total marketing expenses, which are comprised of performance and brand marketing expenses that are substantially variable in nature, were $6.8 billion in 2023, up 13% versus 2022 as a result of the improving demand environment and our efforts to invest in marketing, partially offset by a year-over-year improvement in performance marketing returns on investment and a higher share of room nights booked by consumers coming directly to our platforms. “Our performance marketing expense, which represents a substantial majority of our marketing expenses, is primarily related to the use of online search engines (primarily Google), affiliate marketing, and meta-search services to generate traffic to our platforms. “Our brand marketing expense is primarily related to costs associated with producing and airing digital branding and television advertising.” Links to Ad Age’s advertiser rankings Latest rankings: U.S. The Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Oct. 28, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: U.S. Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2023 Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2022 Latest rankings: worldwide The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024 ranking was released Dec. 9, 2024. \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2024\r\n\r\n Global ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n Past rankings: worldwide Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2023 Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2022 Financial results See more: Booking Holdings financial results Read Booking Holdings’ annual filing Deals and strategic moves Getaroom: Booking Holdings in December 2021 bought Getaroom, a Dallas-based business-to-business distributor of hotel rooms, for about $1.2 billion, net of cash acquired. The company rolled Getaroom into its Priceline brand. Etraveli Group: Booking Holdings in November 2021 agreed to buy Etraveli Group, a flight booking provider based in Sweden, for about $1.7 billion. The agreement was terminated after the European Commission blocked the transaction in September 2023. OpenTable: Booking Holdings in July 2014 bought OpenTable, a provider of online restaurant reservations, for about $2.5 billion (about $2.4 billion net of cash acquired). Kayak: Booking Holdings in May 2013 bought Kayak Software Corp., which operated the Kayak travel-reservation comparison site, for $2.1 billion ($1.9 billion net of cash acquired). Booking.com: Booking Holdings in 2005 bought Booking.com, a Europe-based hotel booking website. Management and employees See more: Booking Holdings management See more: Booking Holdings careers Stock Booking Holdings trades on Nasdaq under ticker BKNG. History The company launched its business in the United States in 1998 under the priceline.com brand. The company changed its name to The Priceline Group from priceline.com on April 1, 2014. The Priceline Group changed its name to Booking Holdings on Feb. 21, 2018. See more: Booking Holdings’ history \r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n Ad Age Leading National Advertisers 2024\r\n U.S. ad spending, rankings, analysis and profiles for the biggest marketers\r\n \r\n \r\n \r\n Click here\r\n \r\n \r\n\r\n