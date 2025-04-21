AutoNation hires its next CMO

Jeremy Tucker is getting back to the automotive business as chief marketing officer of AutoNation. He joins the auto retail giant after departing toy company Spin Master, where he served as global CMO and head of franchise management, last summer. Tucker previously served as CMO of Planet Fitness, a job he took in late 2019, a few months after leaving Nissan, where he had held the title of VP for marketing communications and media in North America since late 2014. At AutoNation, he will report to CEO Mike Manley. Tucker replaces Rich Lennox, who joined AutoNation as CMO in May 2023 and is no longer with the company. “Jeremy’s exceptional experience fostering brand loyalty, leading high-performing teams, and delivering innovative marketing strategies is aligned with our commitment to customer excellence,” Manley stated in a press release. More CMO news: Inside the hidden CMO job market The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company is the nation’s second-largest dealership group, ranked by 2024 new vehicle sales, behind Lithia Motors Inc., according to Automotive News. AutoNation also claims the No. 2 spot when ranked by used auto sales. Tucker joins the company at a tumultuous time in the automotive industry, as automakers and dealers contend with the shifting tariff policies of the Trump administration. Vehicle prices are expected to rise, softening demand, as the industry deals with new 25% tariffs on imports. The situation could put more scrutiny on marketing budgets. Also read: How auto tariffs will affect marketing spending In February, AutoNation reported a 14% decline in fourth-quarter net income, to $186.1 million, while stating that new-vehicle sales grew 10% compared with the year-earlier quarter. Tucker was an automotive outsider when he joined Nissan, having previously worked for Disney’s consumer products division; before that, he was at PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay. After he left Toronto-based Spin Master, he moved to Dallas, later posting on LinkedIn that “our move to Canada proved to be extremely challenging for our family.” While announcing his decision to join AutoNation today on LinkedIn, he wrote that “after relocating from Canada this past summer, I knew the next chapter had to be the right one - for my career and for my family. This role is exactly that.” He added that “what drew me in was the clarity of vision and strength of leadership - a place where marketing is a strategic lever for growth, with clear mandates, trust, and investment.” Ad Age’s Data-Driven Marketing Playbook is coming up