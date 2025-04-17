Coinbase airs ‘blue screen of death’ ad about rebooting the financial system

“An update is required.” Coinbase references that ominous message and the infamous “blue screen of death” on which it appears—just as a Windows computer is crashing—in a striking new animated commercial that declares a fundamental update of the financial system, via cryptocurrency, is now under way. The spot was created by independent agency Isle of Any, with animation by Buck. The opening few seconds are meant to disorient the viewer, who may wonder if their TV is going haywire, before resolving into a music video of sorts—with numbers, letters and symbols careening around the screen and forming animations that represent the speed, flexibility and security of crypto. From beginning to end, nothing appears that isn’t code, including the Coinbase logo. The visuals are set to a hypnotic, pulsing track by the artist Jamie xx. The disruptive creative approach in some ways recalls Coinbase’s famous bouncing QR code. But more than three years after that memorable 2022 Super Bowl ad, the “System Update” spot arrives at a different time for crypto—one largely marked by optimism in the industry, with growing consumer adoption and expected crypto-friendly regulation under the Trump administration. “This work tonally reflects the positivity people are feeling,” Michael Tabtabai, VP of creative at Coinbase, told Ad Age, noting that the spot extends the brand’s existing “Update the System” creative. “The visual direction is unexpected—code come to life to represent the digital movement of money and the energy of the community. It’s born of the digital and social first nature of this industry.” Isle of Any’s creatives said the idea is to shift the emphasis from crypto being the future to crypto being the present. Also read: Creatives behind Droga5’s lauded NY Times campaigns start agency Isle of Any “The headwinds are now becoming tailwinds,” said Toby Treyer-Evans, IOA co-founder. “We wanted to tell this story in a big, bold way that feels like the system is actually updating right now in front of us.” “We wanted it to be about a feeling as much as it is about what you’re seeing,” said Laurie Howell, also a co-founder. “It’s meant to make you groove a bit, take you on a ride and then spit you out, as if you’ve just been inside the update.” The highly crafted yet freewheeling creative is meant to reflect the Coinbase brand—trustworthy yet adventuresome, delivering reliable products while pioneering the future of the industry, Tabtabai said. “We are simultaneously building the most trusted brand and products in crypto while also breaking through walls to innovate and taking on seemingly insurmountable challenges to help build the industry,” he said. “When it comes to advertising, we aim for the highest craft and a clear message, but we run counter to how most brands would use their media, and as a result we hope to get an unfair share of conversation relative to our budgets.” More news: How financial brands are changing their media approaches as they focus on AI The spot broke Wednesday evening during NBA coverage. Coinbase has been the official crypto platform of the NBA and WNBA since October 2021. The NBA has a fanbase that is young, diverse, tech-savvy, financially curious and open to innovation—a core demographic for crypto adoption, Coinbase believes. The campaign will run nationally on channels including TNT, ABC and ESPN from April 16 through June 20, spanning the NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals. It will also appear across digital platforms such as ESPN.com and Bleacher Report. Ad Age’s Data-Driven Marketing Playbook event takes place May 22