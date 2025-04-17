Brand Marketing

Coinbase airs ‘blue screen of death’ ad about rebooting the financial system

Indie agency Isle of Any animated the commercial using the code on which crypto and the blockchain are built. (Coinbase)
TN
By:
Tim Nudd
April 17, 2025 01:30 AM

Featured Stories

Coinbase airs ‘blue screen of death’ ad about rebooting the financial system
Coinbase airs ‘blue screen of death’ ad about rebooting the financial system
How NotCo is looking to capitalize on the Minecraft ‘chicken jockey’ craze
How NotCo is looking to capitalize on the Minecraft ‘chicken jockey’ craze
Snap appoints new CMO ahead of the NewFronts
Snap appoints new CMO ahead of the NewFronts
Pringles and Miller Lite collaborate on grilled meat-flavored crisps
Pringles and Miller Lite collaborate on grilled meat-flavored crisps