How Rowan grew from piercing ears at Target to operating its own shops

Many new brands have tried to reimagine the ear piercing experience as younger generations seek a more personalized offering than the traditional jewelry stores their parents grew up with. One fast-growing new brand is Rowan, which started seven years ago making in-home piercing visits and has more recently recognized the power of owning its own retail stores in a direct relationship with consumers. Just before the pandemic, Rowan expanded into Target, opening some 300 studios within Target locations around the country. Soon, however, the brand pivoted to operating its own shops, said Robin Page, who joined Rowan last year as chief marketing officer. "As we started to experience that retail space and learn a lot about the business aspect from that … we started to think about how we could bring it to our own brick and mortar studios," she said, speaking on the latest episode of the Marketer's Brief podcast. Rowan now has 71 locations and is planning to have more than 100 by the end of the year, she added, noting that Rowan is no longer in Target or making home visits. Rowan was founded by Louisa Schneider, who spent years working in the financial services industry before creating the brand, which is named for Rowan County, North Carolina, where she grew up. She had looked for a "fun, celebratory and safe ear piercing experience" for her kids, and "when Louisa didn't find one she founded one," according to the brand's website. Unlike some competitors, such as Studs, which has age restrictions, Rowan's licensed nurses will pierce anyone two months old or older, as long as they have DTaP vaccines. The brand has seen success by tapping into the trend of self-expression, Page said, noting that many teens and tweens are looking to get second, third and fourth earlobe piercings even as older consumers in their 40s and 50s also use piercing as a "moment of self-expression." Many customers visit Rowan as part of a celebration of a milestone, she added, noting examples such as promotions, birthdays, engagements and even divorces. "Whatever the reason is, we have heard all the stories," she said. "We, from a marketing perspective, very much speak to the mom, but we also recognize that there is an independent woman that is also open to the Rowan brand." On the podcast, Page talks about Rowan's work with influencers and its focus on digital channels such as Meta and Google for campaigns. The company also collaborates with brand partners, such as a current spring offering with Urban Stems. In addition, Page discusses Rowan's expansion plans and how it selects new retail locations.