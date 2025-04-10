JCPenney tries for a comeback in first campaign from Mischief

At a time when economic uncertainty is roiling U.S. consumers, JCPenney, the 123-year-old long-struggling department store chain, is asking them to give it a second look by touting its value-based fashion. A multi-part campaign, the first results of the marketer’s new relationship with creative agency Mischief @ No Fixed Address, breaks this week with a series of out-of-home ads in New York City’s Times Square and Brookfield Place mall. Unlabeled save for a QR code, the so-called “anonymous ads” show models wearing trendy looks such as a blue-and-white resort-wear set or a matching poplin skirt and top. Those who click on the QR code are directed to a landing page that asks, “Would you have come here if you knew it was JCPenney?” “People that haven’t shopped JCPenney have a range of perceptions—not all of them favorable,” said Marisa Thalberg, the veteran marketer who joined the retailer last fall as consulting chief marketing officer. “To me, it goes into the heart of the issue to change behaviors and not just sugarcoat the whole thing or keep talking about it in the same frankly conventional way that a lot of retailers market in this industry.” While the 650-unit chain has been challenged in recent years with sluggish sales, ongoing store closures and a 2020 bankruptcy filing and resulting buyout by mall operators Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management, the timing of JCPenney’s new work could be auspicious as consumers look to lower-end retailers to save on costs amid higher prices caused by President Donald Trump’s new tariffs. Indeed, marketing experts have said that brands emphasizing value in marketing may be well-positioned. “Everyone else is dealing with sticker shock in a negative way, so the idea that we might be giving you sticker shock in a positive way is interesting timing,” Thalberg said. “We are certainly aware that this is coming at the right time and tonally, that there is some humor feels right for everyone at this moment.” Called “Yes, JCPenney,” the new campaign will extend into TV next week with a series of spots that continue the conceit that most consumers are unaware of the brand’s stylish offerings for both apparel and home. The retailer noted that it recently surveyed shoppers and found that 83% of people said they were “surprised to see such on-trend outfits from JCPenney.” The work will include two 30-second spots this month and an additional two 15-second ones airing in May. The work will run on both linear and connected TV, Thalberg said, noting an additional robust activation on social media and online video with shorter cuts. Each spot concludes with text, “We’ve got the receipts. Yes, JCPenney.” “People see the receipts and they go, ‘Wow,‘” said Thalberg. JCPenney is also collaborating on an integration with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for a return of its “Really Big Deals” promotional offering, which first ran last fall on Prime Video during football games. In addition to Mischief, JCPenney worked with Dentsu X, Vayner and FleishmanHillard. Thalberg declined to specify how the budget for this campaign compares with previous marketing campaigns from the brand. Two years ago, JCPenney announced a $1 billion, multiyear investment in customer service and operational improvement. “We are a value-conscious business just like we are a value-conscious brand,” Thalberg said. “We are investing here because it’s a moment, but we’re still being very conscious of our overall budget as it relates to the business.” Earlier this week, JCPenney parent Catalyst Brands, which also owns Brooks Brothers and Eddie Bauer, announced it is cutting 9% of corporate staff as it reviews its newly merged businesses.